Deschutes County Seeks Planning Commission Member from Redmond/Terrebonne Area

Deschutes County invites residents in the Redmond/Terrebonne community to apply for a position on the County’s Planning Commission. Applications will be accepted until Wednesday, March 5, at 4pm.

The Planning Commission reviews land use policies and zoning regulations, making recommendations to the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners. Members form the official citizen involvement committee on land use planning for unincorporated areas of the County, providing a platform for community input.

Position Details

Vacancy: One at-large member from the Redmond/Terrebonne area

One at-large member from the Redmond/Terrebonne area Term: July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2030

The Commission meets at the Deschutes Services Building, 1300 NW Wall Street, Bend, every second and fourth Thursday at 5:30pm. Additional meetings may occur elsewhere in the County.

Interested residents should submit an application with a letter of interest and resume, describing their interest in rural land use planning and ability to serve collaboratively on a committee.

Find the application here:

Learn more about the Planning Commission here:

deschutes.org