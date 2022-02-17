Deschutes County Seeks Solid Waste Advisory Committee Applicants

Deschutes County is seeking applicants for the Solid Waste Advisory Committee. Committee members will participate in the screening and selection process for the location of a new solid waste management and landfill facility in Deschutes County.

Committee members will help refine the site screening process, evaluate candidate sites and participate in other aspects of the landfill siting effort. The committee will ultimately make a recommendation to the Board of Commissioners on a candidate site.

Residents who have an interest in waste management, natural resources or land use in Deschutes County are encouraged to apply. Committee volunteers will be expected to attend one meeting per month. Meetings can be attended live or virtually. Committee members are not paid for their time.

Deschutes County strives to build an inclusive environment that encourages, supports and represents the diverse voices and needs of our communities. Residents are encouraged to apply even if their experience does not precisely match the position description — the County welcomes diverse perspectives and experiences.

Deschutes County residents who are interested in serving on the Solid Waste Advisory Committee may apply at deschutes.org/jobs . Applications will be accepted through February 28.

For more information about the Solid Waste Advisory Committee, please call Chad Centola, Solid Waste director at 541-322-7172​​​​.