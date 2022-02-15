Deschutes County Seeks Two Budget Committee Members

Deschutes County is seeking residents who are interested in serving on the Deschutes County Budget Committee. Applications will be accepted through February 28.

Budget Committee members hear directly from department directors, staff and organizations about the county’s programs and services. The committee makes recommendations to the Board of Commissioners about how Deschutes County can best use its resources to serve the community.

Residents who have an interest in the programs and budget process of the County are encouraged to apply. Meetings are focused on the bigger picture — understanding the County’s programs and services, discussing challenges and opportunities that departments are considering in their budget process and providing input on key budget decisions for the next year.

“We encourage residents of diverse backgrounds to consider applying to serve on the Budget Committee,” said Nick Lelack, County administrator. “These are important positions that have a meaningful impact on the County’s programs and service delivery.”

There are two vacancies on the Budget Committee to complete existing terms:

To serve through December 31, 2022. This position may be reappointed for a full three-year term from January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2025.

To serve through December 31, 2024.

Committee volunteers typically attend five to seven meetings between December and the end of June, including up to four days of meetings in late May/early June. Additional meetings may be called if necessary. Members are responsible for reviewing documents on their own time to prepare for sessions, which are held during business hours. Committee members are not paid for their time.

Those interested in serving are invited to submit a complete application that includes a letter of interest and resume, describing their interest in County finances and budget planning and ability to serve collaboratively on a committee.

Deschutes County strives to build an inclusive environment that encourages, supports, and represents the diverse voices and needs of our communities. Residents are encouraged to apply even if their experience does not precisely match the position description — the County welcomes diverse perspectives and experiences.

To apply, visit deschutes.org/jobs.

deschutes.org