Deschutes County Seeks Volunteers to Serve on Fair Board

(Deschutes County Fair & Expo 2024 | Photo courtesy of Erik Breon, Deschutes County)

Deschutes County is accepting applications from residents who are interested in serving as a volunteer on the County Fair Board. There are currently three open positions.

The County Fair Board oversees the operations of the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, which is a 320-acre event site located in Redmond. The Expo Center offers 200,000 square feet of flexible indoor event space, four livestock arenas, five barns, a full-service RV park and more.

Fair Board members are appointed by the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC). Appointees will serve a non-paid, three-year term, beginning in January 2025 and ending in December 2027. Members are expected to attend twelve meetings a year, held at 3:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. The meetings are held in the board room of the Fair Administration office, 3800 Airport Way in Redmond.

The BOCC strives to have a Fair Board with broad geographic representation and encourages residents from all areas of Deschutes County to apply. Applications will be accepted until close of business on Friday, January 10.

For more information, please contact Fair & Expo Center Director Geoff Hinds at geoff.hinds@deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.

deschutes.org