Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Offers Free Shred Event in Sisters

(Graphic courtesy of Republic Services)

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free community shred event and drug disposal with the assistance of Republic Services this Saturday, July 20, from 10am-12pm.

Location: Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Sisters Substation, 703 N Larch

This is a residential free shred event and is not intended for business/commercial shredding.

We can accept paper clips and staples but cannot take plastic bags or three ring binders. We are asking that people limit the number of documents to be shredded to no more than four boxes.

If you have more than four boxes of material to be shredded, we are asking that you contact Republic Services at 541-352-2263 to determine how to dispose of your items.

Medications accepted are prescription, patches, ointments, over the counter, vitamins, samples, and medications for pets.

No Sharps, Thermometers, Inhalers, Etc.

New to the shred event and drug disposal is a flag disposal. If anyone has an old tattered American flag, they would like properly disposed of it can be done at these events.

Food donations are also accepted during the event, which will go to a local foodbank.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service agency that oversees the adult jail, provides patrol, criminal investigations, civil process and search and rescue operations. Special units include SWAT, Street Crimes, Marine Patrol, ATV Patrol, Forest Patrol, along with six K9 teams. Founded in 1916 and today led by your duly elected Sheriff L. Shane Nelson, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office serves over 200,000 residents in Deschutes County. The agency has 263 authorized and funded personnel, which includes 178 sworn employees who provide services to the 3,055 square miles of Deschutes County.

sheriff.deschutes.org • republicservices.com