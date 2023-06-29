Deschutes County Spay & Neuter Grant Program Now Accepting Grant Applications

Deschutes County is soliciting applications for grants to local nonprofit organizations which provide and/or promote spay and neuter services. A total of $10,000 is available for multiple grant awards. Applications must be received in the Deschutes County Department of Administrative Services no later than 12pm on Monday, July 17, 2023.

The County’s Dog License and Pet ID Applications provide an opportunity for residents to make a voluntary donation to support spay and neuter services. These donations, which are periodically supplemented by additional funds authorized by the Board of County Commissioners, are offered to local non-profit organizations which provide spay and neuter services in Deschutes County for pets whose owners are unable to access or afford the procedure. Grant funds may also be used for educational or promotional programs focused on encouraging or expanding spay and neuter procedures in Deschutes County.

To be eligible for the program, applicants must be designated by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization, located in Deschutes County, and able to certify that grant proceeds will be used in support of Deschutes County residents.

Applications will be evaluated based on several criteria, including organizational stability, connection to grant funding objectives, and ability to leverage the grant funds to access other financial support.

Application forms are available to download from the County’s website at deschutes.org/grants or may be requested by email to stephanie.robinson@deschutes.org. Applications must be submitted electronically by attaching the completed application form and attachments to an email addressed to stephanie.robinson@deschutes.org.

Completed applications must be received in the Deschutes County Department of Administrative Services no later than 12pm on Monday, July 17, 2023. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered.

