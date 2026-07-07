Deschutes County to Host Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on July 12

Deschutes County Solid Waste will host a household hazardous waste and fireworks collection event on Sunday, July 12, 2026, at the Negus Transfer Station in Redmond. Residents can drop off hazardous waste items, including unused fireworks, for free.

“Our rural transfer stations are usually closed on Sundays, but we will open the Negus location just for this household hazardous waste collection because these events draw big crowds,” said Deschutes County Compliance and Infrastructure Manager Greg Brady. “Holding the event on a day when the transfer station is closed to regular traffic will help reduce congestion, improve traffic flow, and make the experience safer and easier for everyone.”

Items that will be accepted include:

Oil and latex paints and stains Thinners, solvents, fuels Pool and spa chemicals Garden products, including herbicides, pesticides and fertilizers Vehicle fluids, including coolants, lubricants, fuels, brake fluid and transmission fluid Barbeque grill-size propane tanks and camp stove cylinders Aerosols, including paints, garden sprays and cleaners Mercury and Mercury-containing items, including thermometers and thermostats Fluorescent tubes and compact fluorescent bulbs Rechargeable batteries Household cleaners



Because the event takes place after the Independence Day holiday, Redmond Fire & Rescue staff will also be accepting unused fireworks.

Fireworks must be legal, consumer-grade, and manufactured and packaged in accordance with federal law. Pop-its or strike-anywhere matches must be separated from other products. Due to capacity constraints, only small volumes of fireworks from residential customers will be accepted.

Items that will not be accepted include:

Residents can drop off items between 9am and 1pm on Sunday, July 12, at the Negus Transfer Station, 2400 NE Maple Ave. in Redmond. The collection event is for residential households only. Waste from businesses will not be accepted.

For more information visit the Deschutes County Solid Waste website or call 541-317-3163.

deschutescounty.gov