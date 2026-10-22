Deschutes County to Mail Property Tax Statements

Deschutes County will mail property tax statements to residents this week.

Property owners who have signed up to receive electronic statements will receive their annual electronic statement by email.

Property taxes help fund local services, including libraries, education and public safety.

Property owners may pay their bill in full or in installments. Discounts are available for residents who pay their full bill, or two-thirds of their bill by November 6.

Payment options:

Pay in full by Nov. 16, 2026: Receive a 3% discount.

Pay two-thirds by Nov. 16, 2026: Receive a 2% discount. The remaining one-third is due by May 17, 2027.

Pay in three installments: No discount. Payments are due on Nov. 16, 2026, Feb. 16, 2027, and May 17, 2027.

Payments must be received or postmarked by November 16 to qualify for discounts.

Property owners may pay by mail, online, at a drive-through drop box or in person at the Deschutes County Tax Office in Bend. Payment information and drop box locations are available at www.deschutescounty.gov/tax.

For mailed payments, the Tax Office recommends mailing at least one week before the deadline. If mailing closer to November 16. If a bill is mailed closer to Nov. 16, residents are encouraged to take their payment to a post office and ask for the envelope to be hand postmarked.

Property owners who do not receive a tax statement by October 31, should contact the Deschutes County Tax Office at (541) 388-6540.

To view a tax statement online or compare it with previous year’s statement, visit dial.deschutes.org.

Questions about property appraisal, should be directed to the Deschutes County Assessor’s Office at (541) 388-6508 or assessor@deschutes.org.

Informational town halls

Retiring Deschutes County Assessor Scot Langton and Assessor-elect Tana West invite property owners to attend an upcoming town hall. Langton, West and the Assessor’s Office team will explain how property values are determined and answer questions.

All meetings begin at 5pm.