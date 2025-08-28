Deschutes County Urges Child Vaccinations Before School Starts

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes County)

As the new school year approaches, Deschutes County reminds parents and guardians to check their children’s vaccine status to ensure compliance with Oregon vaccination laws. Children attending public and private schools, preschools, childcare facilities, and Head Start Programs are required to have seven different vaccines to attend classes.

Mandatory Vaccines Include:

Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DTaP or Tdap)

Polio

Varicella (chickenpox)

Measles/Mumps/Rubella (MMR)

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis B

Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib)

The number of doses needed varies depending on the child’s age, grade level and previous vaccinations.

“Vaccinations provide important protection against preventable diseases and support the health of our community,” said Deschutes County Public Health Officer Dr. Richard Fawcett. “It’s not too late to schedule vaccinations, and we encourage parents to consult their child’s healthcare provider for vaccine guidance and recommendations.”

Additional support and guidance are available through health departments across the Central Oregon tri-county region, they include:

There are also school-based health clinics in the tri-county region that are operated by Mosaic Community Health. The clinics ensure healthcare access regardless of the patient’s ability to pay.

Every year in January and February, all schools and childcare facilities must report the immunization status of their students to the Oregon Health Department. As a reminder, students lacking the required immunizations or a medical or non-medical exemption by February 25, 2026, will face exclusion from school until they meet state requirements.

deschutes.org