Deschutes County Warns of Scam Involving Environmental Health Phone Number

Deschutes County Environmental Health has received multiple reports from community members who have received calls that appear to come from Deschutes County.

Callers appear to be “spoofing,” or faking, the Health Services’ Environmental Health main phone number, so the call appears to be coming from Deschutes County on the recipient’s caller ID. Some community members have reported being asked to purchase a vacuum cleaner.

Deschutes County reminds residents to never share personal identifying information with a caller with whom you have not initiated contact or have not verified as legitimate.

If you have fallen victim to this or similar scams and have lost money as a result, please contact Deschutes County non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

