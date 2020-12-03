Deschutes County will continue to limit access to most County buildings following the statewide “two-week freeze” that ended Wednesday, December 2.

Deschutes County is in the “extreme risk” category of the State’s new health and safety framework, which is based on current COVID-19 spread. The County plans to continue to limit access to most facilities as long as it remains in the extreme risk category. Staff will continue providing services virtually and by phone.

Knott Landfill and the Department of Solid Waste’s transfer stations will maintain existing hours. Customers are asked to wear face coverings and maintain appropriate physical distancing.

All County buildings will have clear instructions posted outside outlining how community members can access services.

Department-specific updates will be posted at deschutes.org.

More information on the state’s new health and safety framework is available at coronavirus.oregon.gov. County risk levels will be updated by the State on Tuesdays, December 15 and December 29.

