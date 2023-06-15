Deschutes County’s Newly Formed Wolf Committee to Hold First Meeting

Deschutes County’s newly established Wolf Depredation Compensation and Financial Assistance Committee will hold its first meeting on Monday, June 26, from 6-8pm at the Deschutes Services Building in downtown Bend.

The committee will focus on preventing and reducing conflict related to the presence of wolves by making recommendations to the Board of Commissioners on grant applications to the State’s Wolf Depredation Compensation and Financial Assistance Grant Program. This grant program complements and supports Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Wolf Conservation and Management Plan by working to proactively minimize wolf-livestock conflict and assist livestock producers experiencing wolf-related livestock losses.

Through this grant program, the state provides pass-through grants to counties to establish and implement county wolf depredation compensation and financial assistance programs. The grant funds can be awarded for compensation to residents whose livestock or working dogs are injured or killed by wolves. They can also be used to provide assistance to residents who implement preventative or nonlethal wolf deterrence efforts.

The Deschutes Board of County Commissioners has appointed five members to the committee, including:

Owners or managers of livestock:

Ethan O’Brien, Co-Owner North 44 Farm LLC

Johnny Leason, Owner Pineridge Ranch Hay & Cattle LLC

Supporters of Wolf Conservation and Coexistence with Wolves:

Sarahlee Lawrence, Owner and Operator of Rainshadow Organics

Donna Harris, Core Member of the Wolf Welcome Committee

County Commissioner:

Commissioner Phil Chang

For more information, contact Jen Patterson, Strategic Initiatives Manager, or visit this link.

deschutes.org