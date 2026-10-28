Deschutes Cultural Coalition Announces 2027 Cultural Grants Deadline

(Graphic courtesy of Deschutes Cultural Coalition)

The Deschutes Cultural Coalition (DCC) is seeking applications for grant funding from all sectors within the culture field including arts, heritage, and humanities. Grant funding is sponsored by the Oregon Cultural Trust and Deschutes County. The partnership with the county, which began in 2022, will continue into 2027 to help cultural nonprofits build program and operation capacity.

The online grant application for Cultural Grants opened on Monday, October 26, 2026. The complete application is due Friday, January 8, 2027 at 5pm. Guidelines and instructions are available at: https://www.deschutesculturalcoalition.org/grants. The Coalition will make its awards in January.

“Essential general program and operating support continue to be challenging for cultural organizations to raise,” said Cate O’Hagan, President of the DCC. “The DCC, in partnership with Deschutes County, is on the ground in this county to supply some of that support to ourcultural organizations so they, in turn, can serve our communities.”

In 2026, the DCC awarded $50,000 to local nonprofits such as Dry Canyon Arts Association, Sunriver Music Festival, and Ellipse Theatre Community. The Deschutes Cultural Coalition provides grant funding from all sectors within the culture field including arts, heritage, and humanities. This grant funding must support projects and activities that address one of the four priorities outlined within the Deschutes Cultural Plan:

Encourage greater awareness of local

Ensure that a variety of cultural resources and programming are accessible to all

Provide cultural education in Deschutes County

Help new and established cultural organizations increase their capacity to fulfill their

https://www.deschutesculturalcoalition.org