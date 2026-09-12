Deschutes For All Invites Countywide Community to Smith Rock Ranch

Deschutes For All invites residents from across Deschutes County to a countywide, family-friendly community gathering at Smith Rock Ranch on Sunday, September 13, from 2–4pm. The gathering is sponsored by the Deschutes County Farm Bureau and Smith Rock Ranch, and everyone is welcome.

Attendees can enjoy complimentary snacks and family activities while learning more about Ballot Measure 9-185. A local drink vendor will also be on-site selling coffee, Italian sodas, bottled water, and smoothies.

In 2024, voters expanded the County Commission from three members to five. Measure 9-185 takes the next step by asking whether five geographic commissioner districts should be established.

Beginning in 2028, voters in each district would elect one commissioner who lives in that district. All five commissioners would continue working together and making decisions for the benefit of the entire county—creating a clearer local connection while preserving one County Commission serving all of Deschutes County.

Event Details

Smith Rock Ranch

Sunday, September 13

2–4pm

1250 NE Wilcox Avenue, Terrebonne

SmithRockRanch.com

Event Itinerary

2–2:30pm

Community gathering with complimentary snacks, family activities, back-to-school supplies for children available while supplies last, and time to connect with neighbors.

2:30–3pm

Brief presentation and Q&A about Ballot Measure 9-185 and the proposed five commissioner districts.

3–4pm

Community conversation, family activities, and opportunities to ask questions and learn more about the measure.

RSVPs are appreciated to help organizers plan for snacks and seating:

deschutesforall@gmail.com

Walk-ins are welcome. Community members are encouraged to share the event information with friends, family, and neighbors throughout Deschutes County.

Deschutes For All is the nonpartisan campaign supporting the November 2026 ballot measure to establish five geographic commissioner districts across Deschutes County.

The proposed district map was shaped through a public process that considered population balance, communities of interest, transportation corridors, and adjacent precincts.

Backed by community leaders from across the proposed districts, Deschutes For All supports stronger local representation, closer connections between commissioners and the people they serve, and one County Commission working together for all of Deschutes County.

DeschutesForAll.com