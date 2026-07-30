Deschutes For All Launches Non-Partisan Campaign Supporting Five Geographic Commissioner Districts

Deschutes For All launched DeschutesForAll.com and its public information campaign supporting the November 2026 ballot measure to establish five geographic districts for the non-partisan Deschutes County Commission.

The launch is taking place during the week of the Deschutes County Fair, where communities from across the county come together—just as the proposed districts are designed to ensure every region is represented.

With voter approval, beginning in 2028, voters in each district would elect one commissioner who lives in their district. All five commissioners would continue serving countywide and making decisions for the benefit of the entire county.

“Representation works best when it reflects the people and communities it serves—when people know their commissioner, can reach them, and can hold them accountable. Five geographic districts would bring that connection closer to home while preserving one County Commission serving all of Deschutes County,” said Michael Preedin, former mayor and current Sisters city councilor, in proposed District 5, North County and Sisters.

The five districts are home to Democrats, Republicans, independents, and non-affiliated voters with a wide range of views. No matter their politics, residents should have the opportunity to elect someone from their area who understands their community and brings that local knowledge to county government.

“Deschutes County stretches from Terrebonne to La Pine and from Sisters to Alfalfa. Our communities are connected, but their needs are unique. Five districts would help ensure those perspectives are present when countywide decisions are made,” said Rick Johns, a downtown Bend business owner from proposed District 2, West Bend.

The new website explains how the proposed district system would work, introduces the five proposed districts, and outlines the campaign’s reasons for supporting the measure.

This measure would:

Let local people elect a neighbor to serve as their commissioner. At-large elections would end. Voters in each district would elect a commissioner who lives in their area and is accountable to their community.

At-large elections would end. Voters in each district would elect a commissioner who lives in their area and is accountable to their community. Strengthen local control. People would know who represents their district, who to contact, and would have a clearer line of accountability between voters and their commissioner.

People would know who represents their district, who to contact, and would have a clearer line of accountability between voters and their commissioner. Bring on-the-ground knowledge. Commissioners who live in their districts would bring firsthand knowledge of local communities, industries, challenges, and how county services are delivered at the local level.

Commissioners who live in their districts would bring firsthand knowledge of local communities, industries, challenges, and how county services are delivered at the local level. Create lower-cost, more accessible campaigns. Candidates could campaign within one district instead of across the entire county, lowering costs and making it more practical for everyday community members to run.

Early endorsers include:

Pablo Peña — Redmond restaurant owner, Madaline’s Grill, proposed District 3, Redmond

Vic Russell — Central Oregon native and South County business owner for 53 years, proposed District 4, South County

Michael Preedin — former mayor and current Sisters city councilor, proposed District 5, North County and Sisters

Max Krech — Charitable foundation board member, proposed District 2, West Bend

Dr. Keith Eilerman & Alison Eilerman — Medical oncologist and community supporter, proposed District 2, West Bend

Dr. David B. Coutin — Family medicine and allergy specialist, proposed District 2, West Bend

Tom Triplett — Retired attorney, proposed District 2, West Bend

Rick Johns — Downtown Bend business owner, proposed District 2, West Bend

District information and campaign resources are available at:

About Deschutes For All:

Deschutes For All is the non-partisan campaign supporting the November 2026 ballot measure to establish five geographic commissioner districts in Deschutes County. Backed by community leaders from across the proposed districts, the campaign supports stronger local representation while preserving one County Commission serving all of Deschutes County.

Five Districts. Every Region Represented.

DeschutesForAll.com