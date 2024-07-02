Deschutes Historical Museum 4th of July Free Day

The Deschutes Historical Museum offers free admission on 4th of July to celebrate the holiday as well as the 44th anniversary of the museum, which opened on July 4, 1980.

In addition to free admission to the museum there will be free ice cream treats and popsicles (while supplies last) and games on the lawn. Venture into the air conditioned historic Reid School building to explore our high desert history. Temporary exhibits currently open include Klunkers and Stumpjumpers: Central Oregon’s Mountain Bike History and 150 Million Years in the Making: Oregon Geologic History.

Hours for the free day are 10am to 4pm. For more information about the Deschutes Historical Museum and this event contact us at info@deschuteshistory.org or call 541-389-1813.

deschuteshistory.org