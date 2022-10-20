Deschutes Historical Museum Announces Creepiest Doll Contest & Halloween Fright Night at the Museum Livestream-a-thon

(Graphics | Courtesy of Deschutes Historical Museum)

As Halloween approaches, the Deschutes Historical Museum (DCHS) announces two first-time events: DCHS Creepiest Doll 2022 contest and Fright Night at the Museum with Mark Quon.

Museum staff carefully selected five doll contestants from its collection to represent the museum this Halloween season. Voting is not scientific, nor is it spam-proof — it doesn’t worry us at all how many times you vote for your favorite creepy doll. The staff will be more concerned with causing the need for night-lights or therapy by the time voting is over. Voting will be open until October 30 at midnight.

Then on Halloween, the Creepiest Doll 2022 winner will be revealed as local musician Mark Quon attempts to spend the entire night in the museum alone with the museum’s creepiest dolls and its resident ghosts as a Livestream-a-thon fundraiser. Quon will livestream his adventures on the museum’s Facebook page, pleading for donations, sharing scary stories, music, local history lore and the occasional panicked scream for help.

“Many, many, many people have asked to spend a night at the museum over the years. Mark offered just the right mixture of raw courage and musical talent for us to say yes,” said Executive Director Kelly Cannon-Miller. “All jokes aside, Mark’s well-known love of creepy dolls will bring attention to the museum, our programs, and the value of supporting your local historical society.” You can sponsor Mark’s Fright Night at the Museum by donating on the museum’s website, deschuteshistory.org.

Fright Night at the Museum with Mark Quon will livestream at the top of each hour beginning Halloween night at 8pm until 1am, with a breakfast check in at 8am.

deschuteshistory.org or call 541-389-1813