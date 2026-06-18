Deschutes Historical Museum Hosts Moments That Made US Exhibit as Part of America 250

The Deschutes Historical Museum Announces the opening of Moments That Made US, a community exhibition for the America 250 commemoration. The exhibit opens on June 19 as part of the Juneteenth Free Day at the Deschutes Historical Museum.

The exhibit explores how generations of Americans have given meaning to the ideals set out in the Declaration of Independence, a look back across two centuries to highlight both challenging and celebratory times from the colonial era to recent generations.

The exhibition explores five themes drawn directly from the Declaration of Independence: Created Equal; Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness; Free and Independent States; Consent of the Governed; and We Mutually Pledge. The featured moments from American history inspire curiosity about the events that shaped the nation and remind us that our story was never inevitable, we shaped it at every turn.

Developed through a multi-state collaboration to ensure that Americans throughout the nation would have the opportunity to meaningfully engage in the nation’s 250th anniversary, it adapts the acclaimed Moments That Made US exhibition created by History Colorado. “As we mark 250 years of American independence, Moments That Made US will remind visitors that every generation in all parts of the nation faced consequential moments,” said Jason Hanson, History Colorado’s chief creative officer and a member of the America 250 — Colorado 150 Commission, who helped develop the exhibition. “I hope it will inspire us to see that, like those who came before us, we are empowered to chart our own course toward a more perfect union, guided by empathy for our fellow Americans as we work together to realize the ideals articulated in the Declaration of Independence: equality, security, freedom, and happiness.”

Moments That Made US will be on view at the Deschutes Historical Museum June 19-November 14, 2026.

About History Colorado:

History Colorado developed the original Moments That Made US exhibition, from which the community print-on-demand version was adapted. The state historical society and a Smithsonian Affiliate, History Colorado is a 146-year-old institution that operates eleven museums and historic sites, a free public research center, the Office of Archaeology and Historic Preservation which provides technical assistance, educational opportunities, and other access to archaeology and historic preservation, and the History Colorado State Historical Fund (SHF).

The print-on-demand version of Moments That Made US was developed in collaboration with Arizona America 250, History Colorado, Oklahoma Historical Society and Washington State Historical Society. Additional distribution support was provided by California Association of Museums, Kansas Museums Association, New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, America 250 Oregon, America’s 250th South Dakota, Humanities Texas, and Utah Division of Arts and Museums.

deschuteshistory.org • HistoryColorado.org