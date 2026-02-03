Deschutes Historical Museum & the Oregon Historical Society Present Rick Atkinson, May 13

(Rick Atkinson | Photos courtesy of Deschutes Historical Museum)

The Deschutes Historical Museum presents Rick Atkinson at The Tower Theatre May 13 at 7pm. In partnership with the Oregon Historical Society’s Mark O. Hatfield Lecture Series and the official America 250 Oregon statewide commemoration, Deschutes Historical Museum is hosting a special event with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Rick Atkinson. Atkinson is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of eight narrative histories about five American wars, including The Long Gray Line, the Liberation Trilogy (An Army at Dawn, The Day of Battle, and The Guns at Last Light), and The British Are Coming, the first volume of the Revolution Trilogy. He most recently can be seen in Ken Burns’ The American Revolution on PBS.

Timed to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the beginning of the revolution, Atkinson’s brilliant account of the lethal conflict between the Americans and the British offers not only deeply researched and spectacularly dramatic history, but a fresh perspective on the demands that a democracy makes on each of its citizens.

Atkinson worked as a reporter, foreign correspondent, and senior editor for two decades at The Washington Post. His last assignments were covering the 101st Airborne during the invasion of Iraq in 2003 and writing about roadside bombs in Iraq and Afghanistan in 2007. Born in Munich, Germany, Atkinson is the son of a U.S. Army officer and grew up on military posts. He holds a BA from East Carolina University and an MA in English literature from the University of Chicago.

An Evening with Rick Atkinson

Fate of the Day: The War for America, 1777-1780

Tickets available beginning February 3 through The Tower Theatre website. General Admission $30, DCHS/OHS Members $25, or GA Ticket plus DCHS Membership $45. Members provided discount code through their email on file. $8 per ticket Tower Preservation Fee applied at checkout. For more information contact us at info@deschuteshistory.org or call 541-389-1813.

deschuteshistory.org