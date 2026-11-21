(Photos courtesy of Deschutes Landscapes)

Deschutes Landscapes, a Bend design-build landscape company, has launched Deschutes Wildfire, a new company focused on home wildfire assessments and the mitigation work that follows them.

Deschutes Wildfire assesses a property, does the work, and gives the owner a written report with photos of what was done. Services include defensible space, brush clearing, tree limbing and thinning, and home hardening. The company serves homeowners and homeowner associations in Bend and Central Oregon.

“Bend has good options for getting a home assessed. What homeowners and HOA boards keep telling us is that the hard part is getting the work done,” said owner Joe Grover. “We come from landscape design, so we plan the work so the yard still looks like somewhere you want to live.”

Grover said the company’s first brush clearing job this fall led to three more from neighbors who saw the result.

About Deschutes Wildfire

Deschutes Wildfire is a Bend-based wildfire assessment and mitigation company founded in 2026 by Joe Grover, owner of Deschutes Landscapes. More at https://www.deschuteswildfiresolutions.com.