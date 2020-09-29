Deschutes National Forest 2021 Seasonal Hiring Starts October 1

Seasonal positions for the 2021 field season on the Deschutes National Forest open for application beginning October 1. Applicants will need to apply for positions through USAJobs.com.

A first wave of positions open for application on USAJobs.com on October 1 for 11 days. The start dates for these positions tentatively are planned for a late March to early April timeframe. A second wave of positions opens October 30 for 11 days. These positions have tentative start dates beginning in late April to May.

Vacancy announcements for the following positions will be available:

Positions open for application on October 1, 2020:

GS-0462-05 Forestry Technician (Recreation) Bend GS-0462-05 Forestry Technician (Timber Stand Improvement) Bend, Sisters GS-0462-06 Forestry Technician (Timber Stand Improvement) Sisters GS-1001-04 Visitor Information Assistant Crescent GS-1001-05 Visitor Information Assistant Bend GS-1001-06 Lead Visitor Information Assistant Bend GS-1001-07 Visitor Information Assistant Bend GS-0404-05 Biological Science Technician (Wildlife) Bend, Crescent, Sisters GS-0404-06 Biological Science Technician (Wildlife) Bend, Crescent GS-0404-07 Lead Biological Science Technician (Wildlife) Sisters GS-1101-05 Resource Assistant Bend GS-4748-05 Maintenance Worker Bend

Positions open for application on October 30, 2020:

GS-0404-05 Biological Science Technician (Fisheries) Bend GS-0404-04 Biological Science Technician (Plants) Sisters GS-0404-05 Biological Science Technician (Plants) Bend, Sisters GS-0404-07 Biological Science Technician (Plants) Bend, Crescent, Sisters GS-0404-05 Biological Science Technician (Soils) Bend GS-0102-07 Archeology Technician Bend, Crescent, Sisters GS-0462-04 Forestry Technician (Timber Sale Prep) Bend, Crescent, Sisters GS-0462-05 Forestry Technician (Timber Sale Prep) Bend, Crescent, Sisters GS-0462-06 Forestry Technician (Timber Sale Prep) Bend, Sisters GS-1001-04 Visitor Information Assistant Bend GS-1001-05 Visitor Information Assistant Sisters GS-0462-04 Forestry Technician (Recreation) Bend GS-0462-05 Forestry Technician (Recreation) Crescent, Sisters GS-0462-04/05 Forestry Technician (Trails) Bend GS-0462-04/05/06/07 Forestry Technician (Wilderness/Trails) Sisters GS-0462-05 Forestry Technician (Fuels) Crescent GS-0462-04/05 Forestry Technician (Lookout) Bend, Sisters GS-0462-03 Forestry Aid (Fire Suppression) Bend, Crescent, Sisters GS-0462-04/05 Forestry Technician (Fire Suppression) Bend, Crescent, Sisters WG-5716-08 Engineering Equipment Operator (CDL Required) Bend

For questions about applications, vacancy announcements or positions, please email SM.FS.Des_TempHire@usda.gov. SDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender.

