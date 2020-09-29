Cascade Business News
Deschutes National Forest 2021 Seasonal Hiring Starts October 1

Seasonal positions for the 2021 field season on the Deschutes National Forest open for application beginning October 1. Applicants will need to apply for positions through USAJobs.com.

A first wave of positions open for application on USAJobs.com on October 1 for 11 days. The start dates for these positions tentatively are planned for a late March to early April timeframe. A second wave of positions opens October 30 for 11 days. These positions have tentative start dates beginning in late April to May.

Vacancy announcements for the following positions will be available:

Positions open for application on October 1, 2020:

GS-0462-05 Forestry Technician (Recreation) Bend
GS-0462-05 Forestry Technician (Timber Stand Improvement) Bend, Sisters
GS-0462-06 Forestry Technician (Timber Stand Improvement) Sisters
GS-1001-04 Visitor Information Assistant Crescent
GS-1001-05 Visitor Information Assistant Bend
GS-1001-06 Lead Visitor Information Assistant Bend
GS-1001-07 Visitor Information Assistant Bend
GS-0404-05 Biological Science Technician (Wildlife) Bend, Crescent, Sisters
GS-0404-06 Biological Science Technician (Wildlife) Bend, Crescent
GS-0404-07 Lead Biological Science Technician (Wildlife) Sisters
GS-1101-05 Resource Assistant Bend
GS-4748-05 Maintenance Worker Bend

 

Positions open for application on October 30, 2020:

GS-0404-05 Biological Science Technician (Fisheries) Bend
GS-0404-04 Biological Science Technician (Plants) Sisters
GS-0404-05 Biological Science Technician (Plants) Bend, Sisters
GS-0404-07 Biological Science Technician (Plants) Bend, Crescent, Sisters
GS-0404-05 Biological Science Technician (Soils) Bend
GS-0102-07 Archeology Technician Bend, Crescent, Sisters
GS-0462-04 Forestry Technician (Timber Sale Prep) Bend, Crescent, Sisters
GS-0462-05 Forestry Technician (Timber Sale Prep) Bend, Crescent, Sisters
GS-0462-06 Forestry Technician (Timber Sale Prep) Bend, Sisters
GS-1001-04 Visitor Information Assistant Bend
GS-1001-05 Visitor Information Assistant Sisters
GS-0462-04 Forestry Technician (Recreation) Bend
GS-0462-05 Forestry Technician (Recreation) Crescent, Sisters
GS-0462-04/05 Forestry Technician (Trails) Bend
GS-0462-04/05/06/07 Forestry Technician (Wilderness/Trails) Sisters
GS-0462-05 Forestry Technician (Fuels) Crescent
GS-0462-04/05 Forestry Technician (Lookout) Bend, Sisters
GS-0462-03 Forestry Aid (Fire Suppression) Bend, Crescent, Sisters
GS-0462-04/05 Forestry Technician (Fire Suppression) Bend, Crescent, Sisters
WG-5716-08 Engineering Equipment Operator (CDL Required) Bend

For questions about applications, vacancy announcements or positions, please email SM.FS.Des_TempHire@usda.gov. SDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender.

