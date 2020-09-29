Deschutes National Forest 2021 Seasonal Hiring Starts October 1

Seasonal positions for the 2021 field season on the Deschutes National Forest open for application beginning October 1. Applicants will need to apply for positions through USAJobs.com.
A first wave of positions open for application on USAJobs.com on October 1 for 11 days. The start dates for these positions tentatively are planned for a late March to early April timeframe. A second wave of positions opens October 30 for 11 days. These positions have tentative start dates beginning in late April to May.
Vacancy announcements for the following positions will be available:
Positions open for application on October 1, 2020:
|GS-0462-05 Forestry Technician (Recreation)
|Bend
|GS-0462-05 Forestry Technician (Timber Stand Improvement)
|Bend, Sisters
|GS-0462-06 Forestry Technician (Timber Stand Improvement)
|Sisters
|GS-1001-04 Visitor Information Assistant
|Crescent
|GS-1001-05 Visitor Information Assistant
|Bend
|GS-1001-06 Lead Visitor Information Assistant
|Bend
|GS-1001-07 Visitor Information Assistant
|Bend
|GS-0404-05 Biological Science Technician (Wildlife)
|Bend, Crescent, Sisters
|GS-0404-06 Biological Science Technician (Wildlife)
|Bend, Crescent
|GS-0404-07 Lead Biological Science Technician (Wildlife)
|Sisters
|GS-1101-05 Resource Assistant
|Bend
|GS-4748-05 Maintenance Worker
|Bend
Positions open for application on October 30, 2020:
|GS-0404-05 Biological Science Technician (Fisheries)
|Bend
|GS-0404-04 Biological Science Technician (Plants)
|Sisters
|GS-0404-05 Biological Science Technician (Plants)
|Bend, Sisters
|GS-0404-07 Biological Science Technician (Plants)
|Bend, Crescent, Sisters
|GS-0404-05 Biological Science Technician (Soils)
|Bend
|GS-0102-07 Archeology Technician
|Bend, Crescent, Sisters
|GS-0462-04 Forestry Technician (Timber Sale Prep)
|Bend, Crescent, Sisters
|GS-0462-05 Forestry Technician (Timber Sale Prep)
|Bend, Crescent, Sisters
|GS-0462-06 Forestry Technician (Timber Sale Prep)
|Bend, Sisters
|GS-1001-04 Visitor Information Assistant
|Bend
|GS-1001-05 Visitor Information Assistant
|Sisters
|GS-0462-04 Forestry Technician (Recreation)
|Bend
|GS-0462-05 Forestry Technician (Recreation)
|Crescent, Sisters
|GS-0462-04/05 Forestry Technician (Trails)
|Bend
|GS-0462-04/05/06/07 Forestry Technician (Wilderness/Trails)
|Sisters
|GS-0462-05 Forestry Technician (Fuels)
|Crescent
|GS-0462-04/05 Forestry Technician (Lookout)
|Bend, Sisters
|GS-0462-03 Forestry Aid (Fire Suppression)
|Bend, Crescent, Sisters
|GS-0462-04/05 Forestry Technician (Fire Suppression)
|Bend, Crescent, Sisters
|WG-5716-08 Engineering Equipment Operator (CDL Required)
|Bend
For questions about applications, vacancy announcements or positions, please email SM.FS.Des_TempHire@usda.gov. SDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender.