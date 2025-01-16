Deschutes National Forest Finalizes Decision for West Bend Trails Project

The Deschutes National Forest has signed the final decision for the West Bend Trails Project. This project is located on the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District west of Bend.

The goal of the West Bend Trails Project is to provide quality trail-based recreation opportunities for trail users of all experience levels while minimizing disturbance and negative impacts to other resources.

The final decision includes rerouting approximately 8.8 miles of trail, constructing approximately 17.5 miles new trail, Travel Management actions on approximately 33.3 miles of system roads, and decommissioning of approximately 17 miles of unauthorized trail. These actions will provide better trail connectivity, improve confusing trail intersections, reduce visitor conflict, and provide additional types of trail opportunities. Additionally, decommissioning of unauthorized trails will reduce disturbance effects to wildlife and the potential for illegal activity affecting winter shelters and trails. Specific details about this decision can be viewed at storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/b74242b5ab504fec821dda37081741f9.

The project area includes areas parallel to Forest Service Road (FSR) 4601 (also known as Skyliner Road) from the Forest boundary to the west side of Tumalo Lake, areas parallel to Cascade Lakes Highway from the Forest Boundary to the Vista Butte parking area, areas near Kiwa Butte, FSR 4613, and FSR 4133, and near the Deschutes River along FSR 4100-292.

The final Environmental Assessment and Decision Notice and Finding of No Significant Impact can be viewed on the Deschutes National Forest website at fs.usda.gov/project/deschutes/?project=65732. Members of the public may also contact Emilie Bedard, NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) Planner, at emilie.bedard@usda.gov for questions about the project.

For more information about the West Bend Trails project final decision, please reach out to the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.

