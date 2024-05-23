Deschutes Public Library Breaks Ground on Central Library at Stevens Ranch

(Rendering courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

Deschutes Public Library held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Central Library at Stevens Ranch on Monday afternoon, ceremoniously ushering in the start of construction on the 9.37-acre parcel in east Bend. The land, located at the northeast corner of 27th Street and Wilderness Way, will house an approximately 100,000-square-foot library, which was part of a $195 million bond issue approved by voters in November 2020.

“Whether you’re new to Deschutes County, or have lived here for decades, it’s no secret that Central Oregon is growing at remarkable pace,” said Library Director Todd Dunkelberg. “Our last library was built more than 20 years ago, so it’s essential that our library system keep pace. The Central Library at Stevens Ranch — along with the new Redmond Library and remodeled neighborhood libraries — will allow us to increase our services, resources, and much-needed public meeting spaces. Plus, centralizing operations at the new library will give us the ability to move items to our other libraries throughout the county more quickly and efficiently than ever before.”

The parcel of land is part of the Stevens Ranch development, formerly owned by the State of Oregon. More than 1,400 new housing units, as well as parks and schools, are planned in the surrounding area. The property is adjacent to 10-foot-wide biking and pedestrian paths that will serve east Bend and connect into the Deschutes River Trail.

The architectural firm designing the Central Library at Stevens Ranch is the Miller Hull Partnership, and the contractor is Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company. Dunkelberg said construction is expected to progress into 2026, with a public grand opening in mid- to late-2026.

In November 2020, Deschutes County voters supported the Library’s bond measure to expand and improve libraries across the county. In addition to a new library, bond funds are also being used to build a new Redmond Library that will be double the size of the previous Redmond Library; it is scheduled to open in December 2024. The La Pine and Sisters Libraries were completely remodeled and are now open to the public, and the Sunriver Library is currently being renovated and will open to the public in August 2024. The Downtown Bend Library will be remodeled after the Central Library at Stevens Ranch is open to the public in 2026.

Deschutes County residents are invited to view the plans for each library at deschuteslibrary.org/future.

deschuteslibrary.org