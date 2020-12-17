Deschutes Public Library Launches New Way to Pick Up Materials Curbside: Texting!

Deschutes Public Library customers have a new way to pick up their library materials — without having to enter a library. With a cell phone and a few text messages, library staff can now retrieve customers’ holds and deliver them curbside.

“Our new curbside service makes it easy for customers to pick up their holds without having to enter their library,” said Library Services Manager Holly McKinley. “If someone can text, they can use this service. It’s really user-friendly.”

To use the new service, customers simply need to be at the library where their materials are being held and parked in one of the designated curbside parking spaces. Each of the six libraries has a unique number customers will text when they arrive to pick up their holds; these numbers are prominently displayed at each designated parking space at all library locations. Curbside service is available during library open hours only. A list of library locations and current hours can be found at deschuteslibrary.org/about/libraries.

Once customers arrive and text the number, library staff will verify their information and retrieve their materials — books, DVDs or whatever has been placed on hold through the library’s website (deschuteslibrary.org). Materials will be delivered to the customer’s car and placed in their trunk or back seat.

“Library staff have been working hard to make sure community members still have access to the information and resources they need during this pandemic,” said Library Director Todd Dunkelberg. “This new texting system is a great way for us to keep staff and customers safe, while still allowing us to deliver the materials so many people count on.”

How to use curbside service at Deschutes Public Library:

Reserve items through the Library’s online catalog at dpl.bibliocommons.com . Once your items are ready for pickup, head to the library where they are on hold. Park in a designated curbside service space at the appropriate Deschutes Public Library location. Text “hold” to the number on the sign to tell staff you’re there and are ready to pick up your items. You will be asked to provide your full name, followed by a text asking for your library card number. Staff will text back acknowledging your request. Sit tight and wait for staff to retrieve your materials. As soon as they have them in hand they will deliver them to your car. Please pop your trunk if you have one, or open the door to the back seat. Items will be placed in your car for you. Please be patient; while it can be a fairly quick process, it can take up to ten minutes depending upon staff workload in the library. Beep-beep! Enjoy your items. To return your materials, please drop them off at any Deschutes Public Library location. All exterior drop boxes are open. Staff cannot take your returned materials from you when you are picking up items.

In addition to curbside pick-up service, the Library encourages customers to use its extensive online resources as much as possible, including eBooks and audio books, streaming movies and television shows, digital magazines and music, information databases and more. Visit deschuteslibrary.org/books/downloads for more information about digital resources. Plus, the Library’s YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/deschuteslibrary) also provides a diverse range of story times, presentations and activities that are available 24/7.

deschuteslibrary.org