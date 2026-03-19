Deschutes River is Focus of ‘Home Waters’ with COCC, Upper Deschutes Watershed Council

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Surveying topics of water use, water conservation, fish reintroduction and habitat restoration along the Deschutes River, the fourth annual “Learn About Your Home Waters” speaker series, a multi-week event presented by Central Oregon Community College’s community education department and the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council, gets underway April 23.

Full cost is $65. Registration is now open; visit cocc.edu/watershed or call 541-383-7270.

Featuring two riverside field trips and four lecture sessions, and held every other week through June 12, the series includes four evening presentations at the High Desert Museum, plus two full-day outings led by local conservation leaders and natural resource experts.

Presenters include specialists from the Deschutes River Conservancy, the North Unit Irrigation District, U.S. Forest Service, city of Bend, Portland General Electric, Think Wild and the University of Oregon. Watershed tours are tentatively set to visit spots like Wickiup Reservoir, La Pine State Park and Round Butte Dam.

The series is ideal for those interested in learning about their local rivers and water resources, citizen scientists and naturalists, said Kris Knight, executive director of the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council. Past series have focused on the Whychus, Upper Deschutes and Metolius watersheds.

For information on program content, contact Kris Knight at kknight@restorethedeschutes.org.

Since 1996, the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council has worked to protect and restore the 2,000,000-acre upper Deschutes River watershed through collaborative projects in watershed restoration, monitoring and community awareness.

cocc.edu