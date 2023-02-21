Deschutes Soil & Water Conservation District Program & Operations Coordinator Position Announcement

This is a regular, at will, exempt, full-time position serving as the Program and Operations Coordinator for the Deschutes Soil and Water Conservation District in Redmond. The District is overseen by a seven-person elected board of directors. The position is in a multi-agency office at 625 SE Salmon Avenue, Redmond, OR 97756 and must work closely with other agencies and groups.
A. General Position Summary
The Program and Operations Coordinator will work under the supervision of the District Manager on the Districts diverse workload. The primary duty is to manage and coordinate programs and assist the District manager in daily operations of the District through administrative tasks and projects. Tasks will include website design, marketing, social media outlets, outreach, education to landowners to address natural resource concerns, grant writing and grant management. Additionally, field and technical assistance with landowners to address natural resource concerns is a major component of this job. This will include on-farm irrigation water management (IWM), forest health, riparian restoration, renewable energy, pollinator habitat health, urban agriculture and helping in whatever capacity is necessary to complete tasks identified in the District and NRCS annual work plans.
The Coordinator should possess time and program management skills, natural resource technical knowledge and skills to address natural resource concerns on private lands. This position will have the ability to work independently and as part of a team and ability to communicate with board members, staff and partners.
B. Supervision Received
The Program and Operations Coordinator reports to the District Manager. If the DM position is vacant, this position reports to the Co-chairs of the Board of Directors. Majority of work is accomplished independently with technical guidance available from District staff, partners and others. The position acts on behalf of the Board of Directors, within the authority delegated by the Board and this description. It is governed by the policies of the District’s Personnel Manual.
C. Essential Functions / Major Duties
Fifty percent of the job will be the management and coordination of programs including but not limited to:
Coordination of the following programs:
- Manure and Pasture Exchange Programs
- Urban Agriculture
- Pollinator Health
- Renewable Energy
Assistance with all the District’s natural resource programs:
- Irrigation Water Management
- Forest Health/Wildfire Risk Management
- Riparian Restoration
- Agricultural Water Quality
- Small Grants
- Wildlife and Habitat Restoration
- Weed Management
Coordination and support of these programs includes:
- Develop, implement and manage conservation projects on private lands and in
- Work with landowners and other partners to develop and implement projects, taking them from inception to completion.
- Grant writing, grant management and
- Communicate and work directly with property owners and operators through face-to- face contact, telephone, written correspondence, or email.
- Communicate and collaborate with federal, state and local agency personnel to coordinate work and avoid duplication.
- Determine funding sources that may provide incentives to landowners for conservation projects/practices on privately owned property.
- Work collaboratively to build partnerships and programs that make a difference in natural resources conservation.
- Assist with collection, analysis and interpretation of monitoring data for the
- Use ArcGIS and other mapping applications to map projects and navigate in the
- Develop Conservation
- Follow District guidelines in support of
Fifty percent of the job will be the coordination of the daily internal operations of the District including but not limited to:
- Conduct outreach and education to landowners, communities and partners on natural resource concerns that include water quality/quantity, wildlife, riparian restoration, forestry health, renewable energy and urban agriculture. This outreach will be performed through social media, website, mailings, workshops, seminars, fairs, shows and conventions.
- Assist District Board and/or staff in these
- Participate in meetings with District board members, District employees and other partner and agency employees to coordinate work and prioritize where natural resource conservation technical assistance will be provided.
- Provide monthly report of work activities to the District
- Develop and market a quarterly
- Maintain District website and social media
- Manage and assist monthly Board prep and meeting
- Perform other duties as
D. Demands / Complexity
The work will vary in complexity and requires the ability to smoothly transition between tasks and take direction from others. The Coordinator must be able to work both independently and as part of a team, with minimal supervision, including prioritizing daily work tasks, scheduling field work and meetings. The assistant is responsible for documenting their own time for monthly reporting purposes. The position may have unexpected deadlines which requires flexibility in meeting other demands.
This position will work 40 hours in a week and must be willing to be flexible with the work week schedule. To perform the duties of this position, this employee must serve as an incidental motor vehicle operator during daylight hours. Applicants must have a valid Oregon driver’s license and this position requires the use of a dependable personal vehicle. Funding is available for mileage reimbursement at the GSA government rate. This position requires a combination of office and fieldwork. Office work involves regular use of computers and prolonged sitting or standing at meetings. Field work requires walking over rough or uneven terrain, sometimes in inclement weather and carrying objects such as measuring tools and supplies.
This position involves periodic travel to early morning, daytime and evening meetings, field tours, workshops, training sessions and landowner properties throughout the county.
E. Desired Qualifications
- A bachelor’s degree with major coursework in natural sciences, natural resource management, soils, water quality, agriculture sciences, restoration, weed management, or a related natural sciences discipline. Or equivelant experience.
- Ability to communicate clearly and professionally with staff, individuals and
- Well organized and detail oriented with record keeping
- Experience in or proficiency and ability to learn website design and
- Marketing and social media
- Knowledge and familiarity with Deschutes County natural resource concerns and
- Proficiency with Microsoft Excel, Word, Outlook and PowerPoint,
- Ability to use or willingness to learn ArcGIS to compile data, analyze data and produce
- Experience or willingness to learn how to collect field data and maintaining field
- Experience working with private landowners and partner agencies and
- Grant writing or technical writing
- Good oral and written communication
- Ability to work independently and as a member of a team with a flexible
- Experience performing outreach, marketing and education in a job
- Social media
- Valid driver’s
F. Compensation
Salary:
$45,000/year with potential for annual raises
Salary and raises are dependent on available grant funds and performance.
Benefits:
- Paid Holidays
- Vacation and Sick Time
- Medical Insurance
- Retirement Contribution
- Mileage reimbursement at GSA rate
Include the following:
- Resume
- Cover letter
- References
- Documents must be in PDF Format Email applications to the District Manager: Erin Kilcullen: dswcd@outlook.com
Deschutes Soil and Water Conservation District prohibits discrimination in all its programs and activities based on race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation and marital or family status. Deschutes Soil and Water Conservation District is an equal opportunity provider and employer.