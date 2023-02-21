Deschutes Soil & Water Conservation District Program & Operations Coordinator Position Announcement

This is a regular, at will, exempt, full-time position serving as the Program and Operations Coordinator for the Deschutes Soil and Water Conservation District in Redmond. The District is overseen by a seven-person elected board of directors. The position is in a multi-agency office at 625 SE Salmon Avenue, Redmond, OR 97756 and must work closely with other agencies and groups.

A. General Position Summary

The Program and Operations Coordinator will work under the supervision of the District Manager on the Districts diverse workload. The primary duty is to manage and coordinate programs and assist the District manager in daily operations of the District through administrative tasks and projects. Tasks will include website design, marketing, social media outlets, outreach, education to landowners to address natural resource concerns, grant writing and grant management. Additionally, field and technical assistance with landowners to address natural resource concerns is a major component of this job. This will include on-farm irrigation water management (IWM), forest health, riparian restoration, renewable energy, pollinator habitat health, urban agriculture and helping in whatever capacity is necessary to complete tasks identified in the District and NRCS annual work plans.

The Coordinator should possess time and program management skills, natural resource technical knowledge and skills to address natural resource concerns on private lands. This position will have the ability to work independently and as part of a team and ability to communicate with board members, staff and partners.

B. Supervision Received

The Program and Operations Coordinator reports to the District Manager. If the DM position is vacant, this position reports to the Co-chairs of the Board of Directors. Majority of work is accomplished independently with technical guidance available from District staff, partners and others. The position acts on behalf of the Board of Directors, within the authority delegated by the Board and this description. It is governed by the policies of the District’s Personnel Manual.

C. Essential Functions / Major Duties

Fifty percent of the job will be the management and coordination of programs including but not limited to:

Coordination of the following programs:

Manure and Pasture Exchange Programs

Urban Agriculture

Pollinator Health

Renewable Energy

Assistance with all the District’s natural resource programs:

Irrigation Water Management

Forest Health/Wildfire Risk Management

Riparian Restoration

Agricultural Water Quality

Small Grants

Wildlife and Habitat Restoration

Weed Management

Coordination and support of these programs includes:

Develop, implement and manage conservation projects on private lands and in

Work with landowners and other partners to develop and implement projects, taking them from inception to completion.

Grant writing, grant management and

Communicate and work directly with property owners and operators through face-to- face contact, telephone, written correspondence, or email.

Communicate and collaborate with federal, state and local agency personnel to coordinate work and avoid duplication.

Determine funding sources that may provide incentives to landowners for conservation projects/practices on privately owned property.

Work collaboratively to build partnerships and programs that make a difference in natural resources conservation.

Assist with collection, analysis and interpretation of monitoring data for the

Use ArcGIS and other mapping applications to map projects and navigate in the

Develop Conservation

Follow District guidelines in support of

Fifty percent of the job will be the coordination of the daily internal operations of the District including but not limited to:

Conduct outreach and education to landowners, communities and partners on natural resource concerns that include water quality/quantity, wildlife, riparian restoration, forestry health, renewable energy and urban agriculture. This outreach will be performed through social media, website, mailings, workshops, seminars, fairs, shows and conventions.

Assist District Board and/or staff in these

Participate in meetings with District board members, District employees and other partner and agency employees to coordinate work and prioritize where natural resource conservation technical assistance will be provided.

Provide monthly report of work activities to the District

Develop and market a quarterly

Maintain District website and social media

Manage and assist monthly Board prep and meeting

Perform other duties as

D. Demands / Complexity

The work will vary in complexity and requires the ability to smoothly transition between tasks and take direction from others. The Coordinator must be able to work both independently and as part of a team, with minimal supervision, including prioritizing daily work tasks, scheduling field work and meetings. The assistant is responsible for documenting their own time for monthly reporting purposes. The position may have unexpected deadlines which requires flexibility in meeting other demands.

This position will work 40 hours in a week and must be willing to be flexible with the work week schedule. To perform the duties of this position, this employee must serve as an incidental motor vehicle operator during daylight hours. Applicants must have a valid Oregon driver’s license and this position requires the use of a dependable personal vehicle. Funding is available for mileage reimbursement at the GSA government rate. This position requires a combination of office and fieldwork. Office work involves regular use of computers and prolonged sitting or standing at meetings. Field work requires walking over rough or uneven terrain, sometimes in inclement weather and carrying objects such as measuring tools and supplies.

This position involves periodic travel to early morning, daytime and evening meetings, field tours, workshops, training sessions and landowner properties throughout the county.

E. Desired Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree with major coursework in natural sciences, natural resource management, soils, water quality, agriculture sciences, restoration, weed management, or a related natural sciences discipline. Or equivelant experience.

Ability to communicate clearly and professionally with staff, individuals and

Well organized and detail oriented with record keeping

Experience in or proficiency and ability to learn website design and

Marketing and social media

Knowledge and familiarity with Deschutes County natural resource concerns and

Proficiency with Microsoft Excel, Word, Outlook and PowerPoint,

Ability to use or willingness to learn ArcGIS to compile data, analyze data and produce

Experience or willingness to learn how to collect field data and maintaining field

Experience working with private landowners and partner agencies and

Grant writing or technical writing

Good oral and written communication

Ability to work independently and as a member of a team with a flexible

Experience performing outreach, marketing and education in a job

Social media

Valid driver’s

F. Compensation

Salary:

$45,000/year with potential for annual raises

Salary and raises are dependent on available grant funds and performance.

Benefits:

Paid Holidays

Vacation and Sick Time

Medical Insurance

Retirement Contribution

Mileage reimbursement at GSA rate

Include the following:

Resume

Cover letter

References

Documents must be in PDF Format Email applications to the District Manager: Erin Kilcullen: dswcd@outlook.com

Deschutes Soil and Water Conservation District prohibits discrimination in all its programs and activities based on race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation and marital or family status. Deschutes Soil and Water Conservation District is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

deschutesswcd.org