Deschutes Women in Business & the BendNEXT Foundation Announce Partnership to Strengthen Central Oregon’s Women-Led Business Community

(Jen Lee Photo, courtesy of Deschutes Women in Business)

Deschutes Women in Business (DWB), a community organization built for the women founders, operators, creatives and professionals shaping Central Oregon, today announced a partnership with the BendNEXT Foundation, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation of the Bend Chamber of Commerce. Under the partnership, BendNEXT will serve as DWB’s fiscal sponsor, providing the nonprofit infrastructure DWB needs to expand its programming and reach across the region.

The partnership arrives at a moment when Central Oregon’s women-led business sector is expanding. More than one in four businesses in the Bend-Redmond area are woman-owned, ranking the region 20th in the nation for women-owned business share. Oregon leads the country in women-owned businesses overall.

But numbers don’t capture what those women share: building in relative isolation, often without the community, mentorship, or connections their peers rely on. Whether they’re founders, executives running teams remotely from Bend, professionals leading their fields, or solo makers, most are building without the infrastructure that turns individual ambition into sustained momentum. That’s the gap DWB was built to fill. Investing in that community isn’t a niche interest. It’s how Central Oregon grows a wider leadership bench and a stronger economy.

Founded in 2024 by Lisa Hovey and Ashley Chase, DWB has grown from a small gathering of local women into one of Central Oregon’s fastest-growing professional networks. The community now reaches nearly 4,500 followers on Instagram and 1,300 email subscribers, and its monthly events regularly sell out at over 200 attendees.

DWB hosts monthly events across three formats: panel discussions with diverse cross-sections of successful women that get into real, tangible advice and transparent stories; workshops that provide immediate value from the moment you leave the room; and targeted networking built for impact and connection. The organization is led by a working board of women with experience across industries and stages of business, from startup to Fortune 500.

What the partnership makes possible

The partnership gives DWB the nonprofit structure to grow while preserving the community-first identity that has driven its momentum. Through BendNEXT’s 501(c)(3) status, DWB can now accept tax-deductible contributions, pursue grant funding, and expand its programming and reach across the region. Under the fiscal sponsorship, DWB continues to operate independently, with its own board, programming, and brand identity.

For the Bend Chamber and BendNEXT Foundation, the partnership reflects a long-standing commitment to leadership development, professional growth, and business advocacy across Central Oregon. As the Bend Chamber marks its centennial in 2026, backing DWB is part of how it continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of local businesses and the people who work for them.

Inaugural fundraising event early 2027

DWB will host its first annual fundraising event in February 2027. All funds raised will directly support expanded programming and new resources for the women DWB serves, including the launch of a member-based Connection Hub and future industry cohorts. Tickets and donations are tax-deductible through the BendNEXT partnership.

Leadership perspective

“The Bend Chamber’s role is to help create an environment where businesses and leaders can thrive. That work is stronger when more people have access to the relationships, resources and support they need to succeed,” said Sara Odendahl, CEO of the Bend Chamber of Commerce. “Deschutes Women in Business is filling an important need by creating a founder-led community for women from all career paths who are looking to further themselves and their potential across Central Oregon. We are proud to support their work as a fiscal sponsor and help provide a strong foundation for their continued growth,” said Sara Odendahl, CEO, Bend Chamber of Commerce.

“We started DWB because Central Oregon had the talent, the ambition, and the leaders, but no place designed to bring them together as one community. Two years in, that community exists, and it is growing faster than any of us projected. The partnership with BendNEXT gives us the foundation to keep growing without losing the community-first approach,” said Lisa Hovey, Co-Founder, Deschutes Women in Business.