Dickey Educational Endowment Opens 2026 Applications, Expands as Nonprofit

(Photo courtesy of the Dickey Educational Endowment)

The Dickey Educational Endowment is now accepting applications for 2026, continuing its mission to support individuals in recovery as they pursue education and career pathways. Now entering its fifth year, the program has helped recipients build stable, productive futures — with all five previous awardees maintaining sobriety and advancing in their chosen fields.

Founder and President Stormi K. Bettiga said the endowment’s recent transition to a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit has significantly expanded its reach. “Since becoming an official nonprofit, we are getting many more applicants and inquiries, so donations are very important to us,” she said.

The organization also recently launched its new website, Dickey Educational Endowment, offering a centralized place for applications, program details and ways to support the mission.

The endowment provides financial assistance to Oregon residents in recovery from drug and/or alcohol addiction, helping fund education at colleges, universities, and vocational, technical or trade schools. Its focus is on long-term stability, career development and personal growth.

Program outcomes continue to highlight its impact. One recent recipient is nearing completion of an IT and cybersecurity certification at Central Oregon Community College with a 4.0 GPA, sharing, “I went from detox to the Dean’s List.” Another recipient has completed a master’s degree and now works as a drug and alcohol counselor in both Oregon and California.

Bettiga emphasized the broader purpose behind the work. “My nonprofit is baby steps to changing a much bigger problem,” she said. “If we can give people hope, purpose and productivity, I believe they will stay on a healthy path.”

Applicants must have completed an accredited rehabilitation program and submit a completed application with supporting materials.

For more information, to apply or to donate, visit Dickey Educational Endowment. Donations are tax-deductible and support the continued growth of the program.

dickeyeducationalendowment.com