Dickey Educational Endowment Opens 2026 Applications, Expands as Nonprofit

The Dickey Educational Endowment is now accepting applications for 2026, marking its fifth year of supporting individuals in recovery as they pursue education and career pathways. All five previous recipients have remained sober and are thriving with new skills and opportunities.

Founder and President Stormi K. Bettiga also announced that the endowment has officially transitioned into a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, expanding its ability to serve more individuals and accept tax-deductible donations.

The endowment provides financial assistance to Oregon residents in recovery from drug and/or alcohol addiction, helping fund education at colleges, universities, and vocational, technical or trade schools. The goal is to support long-term stability, career development and personal growth.

Applicants must have completed an accredited rehabilitation program and submit a completed application form with supporting criteria.

Mission: Empowering individuals in recovery with financial support for education, vocational training and personal growth to secure a brighter future.

For more information or to apply, contact dickeyendowment@gmail.com or call 707-496-3891.

Donations to support the endowment’s mission are tax-deductible and welcomed.