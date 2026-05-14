Did You Know? Professional Development Is Just a Click Away

(Photos courtesy of COCC)

Did you know? We offer dozens of self-paced online courses eligible for professional continuing education — including PDUs, SHRM credits, IACET CEU credits and more?

Our online courses cover a wide range of in-demand professional development topics, including:

Browse the catalog to find what fits your goals — and simply register for any course that interests you.

Courses are self-paced with no set meeting times, so you can learn on your schedule without interrupting your work or personal commitments. The catalog is curated by COCC’s Center for Business and held to the same standard of quality you expect from your local community college.

Popular Online Courses Spotlight

$709

Frontline managers sit at the very first level of management across a company’s business operations and functions, and are utilized in just about every industry and market. They are the representation of a brand – interacting with customers, speaking to vendors, negotiating contracts and managing employees.

The Frontline Manager® certificate and courses were developed to offer vital training in core managerial skills to first-level managers. With a focus on topics such as supervision, coaching, leadership styles, navigating organizational culture and time management, the courses are designed to help frontline managers develop into true leaders within an organization. The certificate consists of 9 courses and a simulation that are online and self-paced.

$739

This online certificate program introduces learners to key current management issues for nonprofit organizations. Fundraising, board and volunteer development, budgeting, reading financial statements, leadership, marketing and setting strategic direction are all addressed and video commentary on these crucial topics will give you insight into how nonprofit professionals apply key concepts in their own organizations. Each 3 to 5 hour self-paced course offers an assortment of interactive exercises, videos, selected readings, case studies and self-assessments that will engage you and help you practice effective decision making in a nonprofit setting.

$419

This certificate in data analytics provides an overview of topics in statistics and their applications in a variety of fields. This certificate will present the basics of quantitative analysis and its increasing use in today’s professional landscape. Learners are exposed to quantitative decision-making tools and techniques, which tie into real-world case studies. Each course in this certificate utilizes games, videos, interactive exercises, quizzes, real world case studies, and other engaging content to ensure rapid mastery of the content and direct application. Course videos and lessons focus on use of both Microsoft Excel and OpenOffice.

cocc.edu/sbdc