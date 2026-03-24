Did You Know? Professional Development is Just a Click Away

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Did you know? We offer dozens of self-paced online courses eligible for professional continuing education — including PDUs, SHRM credits, IACET CEU credits and more?

Our online courses cover a wide range of in-demand professional development topics, including:

Browse the catalog to find what fits your goals — and simply register for any course that interests you.

Courses are self-paced with no set meeting times, so you can learn on your schedule without interrupting your work or personal commitments. The catalog is curated by COCC’s Center for Business and held to the same standard of quality you expect from your local community college.

Popular Online Courses Spotlight

$529

This course requires a basic understanding of IT concepts. Cybersecurity, also known as Information Security, is the protection of data and personally identifiable information from malicious attacks, theft and destruction. Failures of cybersecurity policies, both in large corporations and governmental agencies, have earned significant visibility and negative publicity in recent months and years. As the amount of data being stored continues to increase, and as hackers become more sophisticated, the need for cybersecurity is greater than ever.

$739

This online certificate program introduces learners to key current management issues for nonprofit organizations. Fundraising, board and volunteer development, budgeting, reading financial statements, leadership, marketing and setting strategic direction are all addressed and video commentary on these crucial topics will give you insight into how nonprofit professionals apply key concepts in their own organizations. Each three- to five-hour self-paced course offers an assortment of interactive exercises, videos, selected readings, case studies and self-assessments that will engage you and help you practice effective decision making in a nonprofit setting.

Starting at $95

Digital marketing helps organizations promote and sell products and services through online marketing methods such as social media messaging, website ads, search engine optimization (SEO) and more. It’s vital to develop a marketing strategy that keeps up with the technology. Explore MindEdge offerings in digital marketing individually, or take bundled courses to earn a certificate.

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