Different Types of Accidents that a Personal Injury Lawyer can Help You With

Each year, thousands of south California citizens sustain personal injuries owing to automobile accidents, slip and fall incidents, and other types of incidents. Car accidents are the leading cause of personal injury in South California, with 485,866 automobile accidents resulting in 276,823 injuries and 3,898 deaths annually.

Unfortunately, California amounts to 11% of all the automobile-related deaths in the country, and San Diego accounts for one of the highest personal injury incidents.

In an unfortunate case of such an accident, a personal injury attorney San Diego can help you seek compensation, manage hospital expenses and liaise with insurance agencies.

Many people try to settle such claims independently without the help of an attorney, which often does not yield good results.

During such times, a personal injury lawyer can prove to be an asset.

Types of Accidents that Can Cause Personal Injuries

1. Automobile accidents

Automobile accidents are the leading cause of all personal injury claim cases. Such accidents are caused by overspeeding, driving under the influence, aggressive drive, distracted driving, fatigue, and many more reasons. Automobile accidents can cause minor injuries and can be fatal in many cases.

2. Slip and fall accidents

One of the most common injuries caused besides automobile accidents are slip and fall accidents in California. It is a form of premises liability accident that occurs as a result of another person’s carelessness.

Every year, about 800,000 Californians are admitted to hospitals as a result of such accidents. Many of these accidents cause hip fractures or head traumas.

3. Defective products

Defective products cause hundreds of serious injuries in San Diego each year. One can hire a personal injury attorney in San Diego to file a case against a person or an entity responsible for a defective product that has caused any injuries while being used normally.

When to Hire a personal injury attorney

The accident has caused serious injuries or resulted in someone’s death

If the incident has emotionally impacted you

If the incident has temporarily disabled you.

You are unaware of the extent of damages caused to you.

Reasons Why Hiring a Personal Injury Lawyer Can Help You

1. The attorneys can handle the intricacies of the case

Like every other case, personal injury claims are complex, as evidence is required to prove the case. The attorney and their team will organize the necessary medical records, accident reports, photographs, and witness statements.

If you do not hire a personal injury attorney, collecting all the necessary documents and evidence will be challenging while still recovering from the incident.

The lawyers will do all the tedious work so that you can focus on getting better and recovering from the accident.

2. Attorneys will liaise with the insurance agents

Insurance claims adjusters are well-versed in strategies for denying or limiting the amount of compensation you are entitled to. A knowledgeable personal injury lawyer is familiar with all of these tactics and can help you avoid being duped into accepting less than you deserve.

3. They understand the value of the damages

It is difficult to put a value on the damages sustained, but lawyers have ample experience to guide you to settle on an adequate compensation amount. If you try to seek the compensation independently, insurance adjusters or other parties will low-ball the offer and will end up with less compensation than you deserved or expected.

So, hiring an attorney is your best chance to get the compensation you deserve.

4. No fees unless you win

Most experienced attorneys take such cases on a contingency fee basis, which means you only pay the fees when the lawyer obtains a verdict or settlement for your case. You do not have to invest any money in retainer fees and other upfront costs.

If you have sustained any injuries owing to someone’s negligence, hiring an attorney is your best option to get the compensation you deserve.