Dirksen Derby Recap & OAS Holiday Shopping

((L-R), Kendall Cook and Tyler Eklund dropping into the green course, and Pat Malendoski and Jeremy Holbrook getting ready to take the last run of the event | Photos courtesy of Oregon Adaptive Sports)

Monster storms in the forecast, lessons on the schedule and the shortest days of the year all marked the official start of winter and our favorite season at Oregon Adaptive Sports (OAS). To the entire OAS family, near and far, we wish you the happiest of holidays and hope that we see you on the snow sometime this season.

Dirksen Derby 14 Recap

Tucked in the trees beneath Red Chair this past weekend at Mt. Bachelor, hundreds of athletes lined up for the 14th edition of the Dirksen Derby. This legendary sit-ski and snowboard rally draws competitors from around the country. This year’s field included five sit skiers! Congratulations to OAS volunteer and former member of the U.S. Paralympic Ski Team Carl Burnett for taking home the top spot in the DD14 elite sit ski division!

Two of the last athletes to run the course were also two of the highlights of the weekend. OAS founder Kendall Cook once again skied a flawless run with Tyler Eklund, for whom the Derby was founded and continues to support each year. And, future OAS legends, Devin Harrigan and Jeremy Holbrook teamed up with Pat Malendoski to close out this year’s event. Pat is an icon in the snowsports world, having built and shaped some of the most prestigious features for events from Bachelor’s own Gerry Lopez Big Wave challenge to those on the global stage of the Olympics and the X Games.

An enormous thank you to Josh Dirsken and all of the Derby athletes who support the OAS mission! We are honored to partake in the event each year and to share in the stoke and love for moving through the mountains.

Two Ways to Support OAS this Holiday Season

OAS Amazon Wish List

Last-minute shopping? Thinking of sending OAS a holiday present? Well, you can view the list we sent to Santa and have a gift delivered directly to OAS to support our athletes this winter.

OAS Account @ The Gear Fix

Score some sweet new gear for the holidays? Need to offload last year’s ski boots or that puffy jacket that no longer fits? Take your used gear to The Gear Fix and have them consign it on the OAS account! OAS receives the proceeds from these sales, which support OAS programs.