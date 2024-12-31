Discover Expert Tips on Marketing, Planning & Growth

(Photo courtesy of SCORE)
January 7 | 9am PST
Strategies to Identify and Reach Your Target Customers
Learn how to identify your target market and build promotional content to attract the right customers.
January 9 | 9am PST
Unlock the Power of Google Ads for Small Business Success
Use Google to put your business directly in front of the people seeking your product or service!
January 10 | 1pm PST
Designing Your Destiny: The Evolution of Your Career Portfolio
January 11 | 9am PST
Successfully Starting A New Business in WA
Take the critical first steps in starting a new business! Understand different business entities and turn your vision into a reality.
January 14 | 1pm PST
Beyond Google: Researching Your Market (for Free!) at the Library
Information is the key to success! Learn advanced research strategies to help you understand your business’s marketing without sacrificing time and money.
January 15 | 10am PST
Increase Your Website Sales & Leads Using SEO
Struggling to get traffic that converts into sales and leads? Learn how to increase your website’s organic traffic in our free workshop.
January 16 | 1pm PST
Pay Per Click Advertising – Or How Not to Lose Your Shirt on Google
Dive into the key aspects of advertising on Google and measure your business’s success.