Discover Expert Tips on Marketing, Planning & Growth

(Photo courtesy of SCORE)

January 7 | 9am PST

Strategies to Identify and Reach Your Target Customers

Learn how to identify your target market and build promotional content to attract the right customers.

January 9 | 9am PST

Unlock the Power of Google Ads for Small Business Success

Use Google to put your business directly in front of the people seeking your product or service!

January 10 | 1pm PST

Designing Your Destiny: The Evolution of Your Career Portfolio

January 11 | 9am PST

Successfully Starting A New Business in WA

Take the critical first steps in starting a new business! Understand different business entities and turn your vision into a reality.

January 14 | 1pm PST

Beyond Google: Researching Your Market (for Free!) at the Library

Information is the key to success! Learn advanced research strategies to help you understand your business’s marketing without sacrificing time and money.

January 15 | 10am PST

Increase Your Website Sales & Leads Using SEO

Struggling to get traffic that converts into sales and leads? Learn how to increase your website’s organic traffic in our free workshop.

January 16 | 1pm PST

Pay Per Click Advertising – Or How Not to Lose Your Shirt on Google

Dive into the key aspects of advertising on Google and measure your business’s success.

View Complete Calendar

score.org/seattle