Discover Ice Age Secrets This December!

(Photo courtesy of the High Desert Museum)

250 in the West: American Indians and the American Dream

As the nation marks its 250th anniversary, what does the American Dream mean for the people who have always called this land home?

On Tuesday, November 17, Dr. Kasey Keeler (Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians, Citizen Potawatomi Nation) explores how American Indian people have been left out of that story, how they’ve challenged it and how to rethink the American Dream today. Save your seat! 6 pm. $8, Tribal members free.

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Veterans Day | November 11

Veterans Visit the Museum for free

Thank you, veterans, for your service! On Wednesday, Nov. 11, visit the Museum for free. Active-duty service members and up to five family members receive free Museum admission every day through the Blue Star Museums program. Note: The Museum is open to the general public, too.

Natural History Pub | December 7

Ice Age Oregon: Ancient Histories, Changing Landscapes

On Monday, December 7, join Dr. Katelyn McDonough from the University of Oregon at McMenamins in Bend for another Natural History Pub, and discover the stories from Ice Age Oregon. Free, registration required.

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Save the Date

Winter Nights return in December

Visit the warmth of the High Desert Museum during our annual Winter Nights events, every Thursday in December (except Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve). Explore this year’s themes and activities and register today!