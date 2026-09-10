Discovery West PorchFest Returns with Free Live Music Throughout the Neighborhood

(Jenny Don’t & the Spurs | Photo courtesy of Discovery West)

Discovery West will host its second annual PorchFest roving mini-music festival on Saturday, September 12, bringing an afternoon and evening of free live music, food, drinks, home tours and family-friendly fun to the west Bend neighborhood.

Live music will take place on three stages throughout Discovery West, featuring a variety of local and regional performers and musical styles. The festivities will culminate at Discovery Corner with a 7:30pm headline performance by Jenny Don’t and the Spurs, the Portland-based band known for its high-energy blend of country and rock ’n’ roll.

In addition to live music, attendees can enjoy food and drink options, family-friendly activities and the Toe Tappin’ Tour, offering an opportunity to tour ten select new homes available throughout the neighborhood.

PorchFest is free and open to the public.

Details: Saturday, September 12, 2026; 4-9pm

Free live music on three stages throughout the neighborhood featuring Erin Cole Baker, The Rusty Frets, Wild Hare Band, Pete Kartsounes and Alicia Viani and students of the School of Rock.

Headline performance by Jenny Don’t and the Spurs at 7:30pm at Discovery Corner

Food and beverages available for purchase

Family-friendly activities

Toe Tappin’ Tour of ten select Discovery West homes from 4-6pm

Free admission

Where: Discovery Corner, the central plaza in the Discovery West neighborhood 1125 NW Ochoa Drive, Bend. Music and activities will take place at multiple locations throughout the neighborhood, with the headline performance at Discovery Corner.

Sponsors: Title Sponsor: Discovery West; Mainstage Sponsor: Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate; Kenyon Place Neighborhood Stage Sponsor: First Interstate Bank; The Nine Cottages Stage Sponsor: AmeriTitle; Toe Tappin’ Tour Sponsor: Discovery West Builders Guild.

discoverywestbend.com