DisruptHR Bend Promises a Fast-Paced Evening of Ideas & Connection

What if 5 minutes could change the way you think about leadership, workplace culture and the future of work?

DisruptHR Bend brings an energetic lineup of 12 speakers to Tetherow Resort on Thursday, September 17, 2026, for an evening of bold ideas, disruptive topics and fast-paced presentations designed to challenge conventional thinking.

Each speaker will present 20 slides that advance automatically, creating a dynamic format filled with practical insights, unexpected perspectives and thought-provoking conversations. Topics will explore leadership, employee engagement, workplace culture and other issues shaping today’s organizations.

Hosted by Alliant and in collaboration with Central Oregon SHRM, the event will also include networking, appetizers and drinks, providing an opportunity to connect with business and HR professionals from throughout the region.

Registration is now open. Visit DisruptHRBend.eventbrite.com to reserve your spot and experience an evening built to inform, inspire and disrupt the way we think about work.

disrupthr.co/city/bend