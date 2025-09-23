Distribution Secrets to Expand Your Reach

(Photo courtesy of SCORE)
Grow Your Local Service Business: Mastering Your Online Presence
September 29, 2025, 1pm PDT
Price: Free
Discover practical strategies to boost your local service business’s visibility and attract more customers online. This workshop provides clear, actionable guidance on creating effective business profiles, optimizing for Google search, leveraging customer reviews, and selecting essential digital tools.
Increase Sales and Profits with Pricing and Distribution Strategies
September 30, 2025, 1pm PDT
Price: Free
You’ve developed a wonderful new product or service and understand the costs but how should you price it? Review different distribution and channel strategies and choose the best method to place your business in front of satisfied customers.
AI Masterclass for Entrepreneurs: Start Smarter, Grow Faster
October 1, 2025, 2pm PDT
Price: $10
Unlock the practical power of AI to accelerate your business idea, even if you’re a solo founder or just starting out. In this hands-on AI masterclass, you’ll learn which tools to use (and when), how to collaborate with AI as a co-founder, and walk away with a customized prompt library, demoed website, and an energized growth plan.
Cultivating a Business Mindset for Success
October 2, 2025, 10am PDT
Price: $10
A successful entrepreneur requires more than just technical expertise and a keen sense of market trends. Shift your focus from fear to opportunity, embrace failure as a valuable learning experience, and harness the power of positive thinking to achieve your goals.