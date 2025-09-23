Distribution Secrets to Expand Your Reach

(Photo courtesy of SCORE)

September 29, 2025, 1pm PDT

Price: Free

Discover practical strategies to boost your local service business’s visibility and attract more customers online. This workshop provides clear, actionable guidance on creating effective business profiles, optimizing for Google search, leveraging customer reviews, and selecting essential digital tools.

Featured Workshop

September 30, 2025, 1pm PDT

Price: Free

You’ve developed a wonderful new product or service and understand the costs but how should you price it? Review different distribution and channel strategies and choose the best method to place your business in front of satisfied customers.

October 1, 2025, 2pm PDT

Price: $10

Unlock the practical power of AI to accelerate your business idea, even if you’re a solo founder or just starting out. In this hands-on AI masterclass, you’ll learn which tools to use (and when), how to collaborate with AI as a co-founder, and walk away with a customized prompt library, demoed website, and an energized growth plan.

October 2, 2025, 10am PDT

Price: $10

A successful entrepreneur requires more than just technical expertise and a keen sense of market trends. Shift your focus from fear to opportunity, embrace failure as a valuable learning experience, and harness the power of positive thinking to achieve your goals.

