Dive into ‘The Business of Art’ at Central Oregon PubTalk

EDCO is excited to invite you to Sisters this Thursday for Central Oregon PubTalk, featuring a panel discussion on “The Business of Art.” The panel includes Sisters-based artists Katie Daisy and Kelly Rae Roberts, who will share their experiences and insights on navigating the intersection of art and business.

Agenda:

Shannon Thorson, Sisters Makers

Scott Humpert, Explore Sisters

Willa Bauma, Sisters Farmers Market

Company Pitch: Bivvi

Dylan Woock, Co-founder and CEO

Kyle Robeson, Co-owner and Build Lead

Keynote Panel: Scaling Production: The Business of Art

Katie Daisy, Illustrator and Muralist

Katie Daisy is a watercolor and acrylic artist known for capturing the beauty of nature. Inspired by her rural Illinois upbringing, she honed her skills at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. Katie developed a vibrant style featuring bright florals and vintage-inspired hand lettering. Her illustrations have been widely licensed, and her book, How to be a Wildflower, became a New York Times bestseller. Katie’s work has attracted partnerships with major brands like Target and Pottery Barn. Now based in Sisters, she continues to create art that celebrates the wonders of nature.

Kelly Rae Roberts, Artist and Possibilitarian

Kelly Rae Roberts is a self-taught artist and entrepreneur who discovered her passion for painting at age 30. A former social worker, she developed a tender, possibility-driven style that resonates with many. Kelly Rae’s art has been featured in numerous books, magazines and licensed products. She has created popular e-courses, books and retreats based on her philosophy that “when we let art out, we let love in.” Her work focuses on healing, joy and awakening. Kelly Rae continues to inspire others through her art and teachings from her home in Sisters.

Thursday, July 25

Sisters Makers

4:30pm Networking | 5:30pm Program

