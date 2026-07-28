Do Well at Doing Good

(Photos courtesy of COCC)

Leading a nonprofit is unlike any other leadership role. You are simultaneously the visionary and the operator, the culture-keeper and the fundraiser, the public face and the steady internal anchor. The demands are relentless, the resources are limited, and the stakes – for your mission and the people you serve – are real. This workshop is designed specifically for executive directors, board of directors and/or leadership teams who want to lead with greater clarity, confidence and long-term sustainability. We will examine the unique pressures of the ED role, build practical frameworks for decision-making and delegation and explore how to cultivate a healthy organizational culture.

Instructor: Shelly Gibbs

Wednesday, October 14

2-5pm

COCC Bend Campus; $99

Shelly Gibbs is a business and nonprofit consultant with over 30 years of executive experience, including her own tenure as a nonprofit Executive Director. Shelly partners with organizations to build healthy, high-functioning teams and the operational infrastructure to sustain them, guided by three core commitments: Clarity, Connection and Courageous Conversations.

Hone your nonprofit management skillset online, so you can learn on your schedule without interrupting your work or personal commitments. Fundraising, grant writing, board and volunteer development, budgeting, reading financial statements, leadership, marketing and setting strategic direction are all addressed and video commentary on these crucial topics will give you insight into how nonprofit professionals apply key concepts in their own organizations. Each 3 to 5 hour self-paced course offers an assortment of interactive exercises, videos, selected readings, case studies and self-assessments that will engage you and help you practice effective decision making in a nonprofit setting. Four certificates and 33 classes let you customize your learning to fit your needs!

cocc.edu