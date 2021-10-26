What Are Unsubsidized Student Loans?

There is no such thing as a bad question. This is because people need to be sure about important matters such as their student loans. As such, they shouldn’t hesitate to ask questions such as, “Do you have to repay unsubsidized student loans?” Fortunately, there are plenty of resources out there that can help out with that as well as other questions about undergraduate loans.

For starters, it is possible for people to borrow from the federal government for the purpose of paying for their post-secondary education. These student loans are divided up into subsidized and unsubsidized student loans. Subsidized student loans provide borrowers with lower costs and more protections. However, they aren’t available unless people can show a financial need on their part. Meanwhile, unsubsidized student loans are available to a much wider range of individuals. Moreover, they can borrow larger sums of money as well, meaning that there is less of a chance that they will need to supplement their federal student loans with student loans from other sources. Unfortunately, unsubsidized student loans are less lenient when it comes to repayment, which is something that people should keep in mind when looking through their options.

What Should You Expect from Unsubsidized Student Loans?

Having said that, unsubsidized student loans are like their subsidized counterparts in that borrowers won’t be expected to pay so long as they are still receiving their education. In more practical terms, this can mean a number of things. For example, once they graduate, they should start preparing to make payments. Similarly, once they leave school, they should start preparing to make payments. Finally, if they fall below half-time enrollment, they should start preparing to make payments as well. The good news is that the people who take out unsubsidized student loans also get the six-month grace period after they meet the relevant criteria, meaning that they have that long before they have to start making regular payments.

Be warned that people who take out unsubsidized student loans face a significant advantage compared to those who take out subsidized student loans in that they will start being charged interest right away. They won’t be forced to pay that interest so long as they are receiving their education. However, that means that they will need to make bigger payments, particularly since their student loans can come up with higher interest rates as well.

Moving on, people with unsubsidized student loans might fall into financial difficulties. If that happens, they should know that it is much more difficult to discharge their student loans by declaring bankruptcy than to discharge most other kinds of debt. Fortunately, unsubsidized student loans are offered by the federal government, meaning that there are options available to help out. For example, people can get a deferment. Similarly, people can look into flexible repayment arrangements. As such, if people fall into financial difficulties, they should reach out sooner rather than later to find out the options that are available to them. Chances are good that they will still have to repay their unsubsidized student loans. However, chances are also good that they can make the process much easier on themselves.

Further Considerations

Summed up, the answer to the question, “Do you have to repay unsubsidized student loans?” is “Yes” in the overwhelming majority of cases. Theoretically, it is possible to discharge the outstanding balances of student loans by declaring bankruptcy. In practice, it is difficult to meet the necessary conditions. Moreover, if the process fails, it will be a waste of precious time, effort, and money. Instead, people should look into the various options that the federal government offers to those who have landed in financial difficulties to see what can help before resorting to something so desperate. Besides this, people should know that they won’t need to start making payments until after their education as well as after the six-month grace period, meaning that they won’t need to start making payments right away.