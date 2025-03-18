Do You Know Someone Who Served in the Vietnam War?

(Photo courtesy of Hospice of Redmond)

Hospice of Redmond Presents a Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day Ceremony

Friday, March 28 at 10:30am at Hospice of Redmond’s Wall of Honor, 732 SW 23rd Street in Redmond.

Did you or someone you know serve in the military between 1955 and 1975? Hospice of Redmond would like to thank you for your service.

This year marks the 50th anniversary for the end of the Vietnam War. The Scottish American Military Society will present veterans and their spouses with a Vietnam Lapel pin which was established in 2011 by Congress and administered by the DOD. The program is being discontinued in April, so this may be the last opportunity to receive the pin. Join us for a short but impactful ceremony including music by Voices of Joy, bagpipes by David Brock, and light refreshments.

If you are interested in receiving a commemorative pin, please call us at 541-548-7483.

hospiceofredmond.org