Doin’ Good in Dogtown

(Photo courtesy of The Humane Society of Central Oregon)

Pup Crawl 2023 has begun!

Grab your friends, and canine companions, and enjoy a month-long Pup Crawl at local brew pubs! The Humane Society of Central Oregon’s 11th Annual Pup Crawl began on March 2 and continues through the March 31. Each night’s festivities are from 4:30-7:30pm.

100% of the money raised each night benefits animals in our community thanks to our sponsors Bend Studio and Bend Pet Express and our brew pub hosts.

Logo Stainless Steel Cup & One Beverage | $15

Logo Cup & 1 Beverage at 3 different Pup Crawl Nights | $30

Logo Hooded T-shirt | $20

Purchase tickets, stainless steel engraved pint cups and event shirts during any Pup Crawl night. Check out our calendar for a schedule of locations and dates.

“Pub crawl is a great way to help our wonderful HSCO organization while having a beer with friends.” ~ Ken Betschart.

Cheers!

Your canine companion can join you on dog friendly patios.

hsco.org