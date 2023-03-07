Cascade Business News
You are at:»»»Doin’ Good in Dogtown

Doin’ Good in Dogtown

0
By on E-Headlines

(Photo courtesy of The Humane Society of Central Oregon)

Pup Crawl 2023 has begun!

Grab your friends, and canine companions, and enjoy a month-long Pup Crawl at local brew pubs! The Humane Society of Central Oregon’s 11th Annual Pup Crawl began on March 2 and continues through the March 31. Each night’s festivities are from 4:30-7:30pm.

100% of the money raised each night benefits animals in our community thanks to our sponsors Bend Studio and Bend Pet Express and our brew pub hosts.

Logo Stainless Steel Cup & One Beverage | $15

Logo Cup & 1 Beverage at 3 different Pup Crawl Nights | $30

Logo Hooded T-shirt | $20

Purchase tickets, stainless steel engraved pint cups and event shirts during any Pup Crawl night. Check out our calendar for a schedule of locations and dates.

“Pub crawl is a great way to help our wonderful HSCO organization while having a beer with friends.” ~ Ken Betschart.

Cheers!

Your canine companion can join you on dog friendly patios.

hsco.org

Share.

About Author

Founded in 1994 by the late Pamela Hulse Andrews, Cascade Business News (CBN) became Central Oregon’s premier business publication. CascadeBusNews.com • CBN@CascadeBusNews.com

Related Posts

Leave A Reply