(Photo courtesy of Deschutes County Solid Waste)

As Halloween fades, and the pumpkins or jack-o’-lanterns on your porch lose their glow, the Deschutes County Department of Solid Waste, Cascade Disposal and Republic Services urge you to give the squash a second life by composting them instead of tossing them in the trash.

Deschutes County residents have several options to compost pumpkins, learn your options here.

deschutes.org/solidwaste