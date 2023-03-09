Don’t Miss Central Oregon PubTalk at Worthy Brew

(Photo courtesy of EDCO)
Central Oregon PubTalk returns to Worthy Brewing on March 23! Husband and wife serial entrepreneurs Dave Finocchio and Lauren Fraser will share their story and speak to the skills that they’ve used to repeatedly turn creative ideas into successful businesses. From sports media to climate change, Dave and Lauren know how to bring innovative ideas to market and build business models that scale.
Agenda:
Company Pitch: Square Baby
Katie Thomson, MS, RDN, CEO and Co-founder
Association Update: BendJS (JavaScript)
Kyle McLeod, Product Consultant and Community Organizer
Keynote: Continuous Progress – From Exit to New Endeavors
Dave Finocchio, CEO and Co-founder, The Cool Down and Former CEO and Co-founder, Bleacher Report
Lauren Fraser, Co-founder, Canopy and Former COO, CrowdTangle
Thursday, March 23
Worthy Brewing
4:30pm Networking | 5:30pm Program
Buy In-Person Ticket