Don’t Miss Central Oregon PubTalk at Worthy Brew

Central Oregon PubTalk returns to Worthy Brewing on March 23! Husband and wife serial entrepreneurs Dave Finocchio and Lauren Fraser will share their story and speak to the skills that they’ve used to repeatedly turn creative ideas into successful businesses. From sports media to climate change, Dave and Lauren know how to bring innovative ideas to market and build business models that scale.

Agenda:

Company Pitch: Square Baby

Katie Thomson, MS, RDN, CEO and Co-founder

Association Update: BendJS (JavaScript)

Kyle McLeod, Product Consultant and Community Organizer

Keynote: Continuous Progress – From Exit to New Endeavors

Dave Finocchio, CEO and Co-founder, The Cool Down and Former CEO and Co-founder, Bleacher Report

Lauren Fraser, Co-founder, Canopy and Former COO, CrowdTangle

Thursday, March 23

Worthy Brewing

4:30pm Networking | 5:30pm Program

