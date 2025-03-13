Don’t Miss Out

Special Event: Cost of Conquest

Can today’s veterans learn from their military predecessors?

The experiences of U.S. military veterans who served over the last 200-plus years are essential to understanding the history of the West.

On Thursday, March 13, join us for Cost of Conquest, a special event featuring renowned historian Patty Limerick, professor at the University of Colorado Boulder. Hear about her research with student veterans of the Global War on Terror as they learn about and draw connections with their predecessors, reaching all the way back into the Indian Wars of the late 1800s.

Cost of Conquest

Thursday, March 13, 6-7pm (doors open 5:30pm)

$5, members receive 20% discount, FREE for veterans

highdesertmuseum.org