Don’t Miss the Best Day Ever on the Slopes

(Photo courtesy of Oregon Adaptive Sports)

Ski for All is back and as groovy as ever! This inclusive event invites the entire OAS community to come together, hit the slopes, and see who can have the most fun on snow while fundraising essential funds to support OAS.

Participating is easy, whether by donating or fundraising, or simply spreading the OAS stoke. On Saturday, March 15, registrants will gather at Mt. Bachelor to play out in the snow, enjoy winter in the Cascades, and experience the transformative power together.

Complete your registration to unlock exciting perks, including:

Discounted lift ticket to Mt. Bachelor

Event game book packed with inclusive challenges

Raffle tickets for prize packages earned by completing challenges

Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch

Drink “token” at the After-Party, hosted by Crux Brewing

Opportunities to compete for fundraising incentives

Join us for an unforgettable day on the mountain and help spread the OAS mission from Mt. Bachelor all the way to our after-party at Crux Fermentation Project!

Take advantage of early bird pricing to kick-start your campaign or opt to fundraise the registration fee. But hurry, this benefit ends on March 9!

Ski for All is a peer-to-peer fundraising campaign, all about generating OAS stoke and celebrating our phenomenal community!

Have a question while completing registration?

Check out our walkthrough video for help.

Fundraising Incentives

At Ski for All, fundraising isn’t just about supporting OAS — it’s your chance to win some epic swag! Check out these exclusive incentives designed to keep you grooving on and off the slopes:

First 200 registrants snag a custom-designed BlackStrap neck tube

First 75 fundraisers to raise $250: Step up your game with custom OAS ski socks that’ll make every run more comfortable and fun!

First 50 fundraisers to raise $500: Carry your gear in a Free Range Tote, designed by local artists

First 25 fundraisers to raise $1000: Top-tier fundraisers earn custom OAS mittens. A cozy, branded keepsake to remind you of your impact every time you hit the snow!

These incentives are first-come, first-served — so register early, start fundraising, and claim your rewards before they’re gone!

oregonadaptivesports.org