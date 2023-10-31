Don’t Miss the Last Central Oregon PubTalk of 2023!

(Photo courtesy of EDCO)

Join EDCO on November 16 for the last Central Oregon PubTalk of 2023! We are excited to welcome Patrick Cook, Founder & CEO of Wayfinder, for this month’s keynote presentation. Wayfinder, the fastest growing K-12 social-emotional learning solution on the market, recently received private equity. Patrick will provide a first-hand look at the milestones you need to hit to be venture backable and what to expect once you receive funding.

Agenda:

Company Pitch: Dust Moto

Colin Godby, Founder & CEO

Community Update: FIRST Robotics Competition Team

Chaos Theory Summit High School Robotics Team

Keynote Presentation: Wayfinder

Patrick Cook, Founder & CEO

Keynote Presentation: Wayfinder

Wayfinder was born out of Patrick Cook’s experience teaching high school students at a public school in Oakland, CA. During his time there, Patrick tried to find a curriculum that would help his students develop a sense of purpose and prepare them to lead meaningful lives. Unable to find a curriculum that landed with his students, he began developing his own. Over the past few years, Wayfinder has grown from a small pilot program with one year of curriculum to becoming the fastest growing K-12 social emotional and durable skills solution on the market – now working with hundreds of schools and a quarter of a million students.

Thursday, November 16

Worthy Brewing

4:30pm Networking | 5:30pm Program

Get Your Ticket

edcoinfo.com