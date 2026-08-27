Don’t Miss the Pitches That Shape BVC 2026

(Photo courtesy of EDCO)

Central Oregon PubTalk: The Road to BVC

Join us for the most exciting PubTalk of the season at Worthy Brewing’s outdoor stage and experience the energy of Central Oregon’s startup community. Ten early stage companies will compete to earn a spot on the Bend Venture Conference (BVC) stage. Each founder will deliver a fast-paced, three-minute pitch and the audience will vote alongside a panel of judges to decide which companies move forward to the 23rd annual BVC this October.

Come early to connect with fellow entrepreneurs and business leaders while enjoying drinks and snacks. Your vote will also help decide who takes home a $5,000 cash prize, donated by Washington Trust Bank. The 10 pitching companies will be announced in early September, so grab your seat early and be part of the excitement.

Get Your Early Bird Tickets for BVC 2026

The 23rd annual Bend Venture Conference returns October 15–16, bringing top entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders together for two days of high-impact pitches and networking.

Early bird tickets are available now through September 30.

Thursday, September 24

Worthy Brewing

4:30pm Networking

5pm Program

edcoinfo.com