DOR Releases Latest Property Tax Statistics Report

The Oregon Department of Revenue has released the Fiscal Year 2025-26 edition of its annual Oregon Property Tax Statistics report. Property taxes are among the most important sources of revenue for the public sector in the state, raising $10.07 billion for local governments in FY 2025-26. Only state personal income tax collections exceed property tax collections as a single source of state and local tax revenue.

What is the Oregon Property Tax Statistics report?

This publication tells the story of Oregon’s property tax system through statistical information, including a brief overview of Oregon’s property tax system since 1990 and the steps of the property tax process in Oregon.

It presents information about property values, taxes imposed, and highlights such as recent trends in Oregon’s property tax system. Detailed Tables and the Oregon Property Tax Statistics Supplement can be found on the DOR website.

Who uses the Oregon Property Tax Statistics report?

The report provides information valuable to legislators, state and local government officials, businesses, taxpayers, the general public, and media reporting on tax and revenue issues.

Where can you get the Oregon Property Tax Statistics report?

The report can be accessed online at and is presented in PDF format so that pages, sections, or the entire report can be easily printed.